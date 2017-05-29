WATCH: Where Sofia Ashraf sings out all you need to know about pads, tampons, etc

Sofia Ashraf talks about the biodegradable alternatives that can be used during menstrual cycles. (Source: BLUSH/YouTube) Sofia Ashraf talks about the biodegradable alternatives that can be used during menstrual cycles. (Source: BLUSH/YouTube)

Many women, especially in India, continue to have problems pertaining to not having access to proper sanitation facilities. While relieving themselves in the open is often one of the few (and completely unsafe) options that many women have, menstrual hygiene is also affected, as a result. Not just women of rural households, even those in urban settings have problems during the menstrual cycles, especially when it comes to waste disposal.

Sofia Ashraf, singer and rapper of the ‘Kodaikanal Won’t’ fame, sings about the many menstrual products at women’s disposal — sanitary pads, tampons and menstrual cups — and their pros and cons. As much as the four-minute video makes for a fun watch, the points she makes as she suggests making sustainable lifestyle choices are worth thinking about.

