VIDEO: Are men are okay with marrying rape survivors? This social experiment is a must watch

Even if family resists, are men willing to marry a rape survivor?

Sexual violence against women is one of those harsh realities that we can’t ignore. The abuse and atrocities of the act get even harder for the victim to overcome with the rampant social stigmas attached to it in society. Right from being blamed for their choice of clothing to being influenced by “Western culture”, the onus is more often than not put on the victim.

And to make things really difficult, shaming is restricted to the victim and not the one doing the wrong. But beyond these insults what lay ahead of rape survivors in our society? Do they get an opportunity to get back to life, as they should, without any shackles? Can they hope for love and marriage?

Well, to find out this, the team from Inglorious Desi conducted a social experiment in Mumbai, inquiring if men would marry a woman who has been raped. The anchor interviews many men across class and profession on Mumbai streets to ask how they would react if they found out their girlfriend or wife was sexually assaulted before. As part of the experiment, the host also asked many women if they would disclose about such tragic incident to their partners. Most reacted in a positive way and that was not quite surprising.

But the experiment turned dicey when the host asked the same men if they would accept a child born out of rape. Find out what these men had to say.

Are men really open to going an extra mile and accept the child, even though they are up for marrying a rape survivor?

