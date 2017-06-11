WATCH: Snake crawls on a moving car and tries to ride shotgun

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 11, 2017 11:28 am
Encountering strange people while on a long drive is not exactly a rarity. There are several hitchhiker horror stories that we have read or even experienced. But imagine if, instead of a person, it is a snake that wants a ride in your car? Sounds unbelievable? Well, not really. A video uploaded on YouTube shows how a snake crawled on a man’s car while he was driving on the highway. Before you squirm in horror, let us just say the snake did not stop there. The reptile tried to enter the car as it wriggled towards the driver window. It was at this point that the man stopped his car, and was heard saying, “what the hell!”
