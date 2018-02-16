  • Associate Sponsor
Ever wondered what Siri would be like in the ’80s? Watch this video to find out

While many of us are used to the various technologies available to us today, things were very different in the '80s. Curious about how things would be back then if Siri existed? Check out this video to find out.

February 16, 2018
siri in 1980, siri in olden days, vintage siri, siri in olden days, siri from a different era (Source: Squirrel Monkey/YouTube)
While many of us are used to the life-changing technologies and digital services around us these days, there was a time when none of these existed. It seems almost impossible to imagine a life without cell-phones, laptops and more such everyday electronic devices, isn’t it? You should thank your stars that from an age of bulky desktops, floppy discs to sleek CDs, laptops and pen drives, a lot has happened over time.

However, have you ever wondered how different Siri would be back in the ’80s? A fun 5.40 minute video, which has gone viral on social media, has quite an interesting take on how things would be back then if Siri existed. Curious? Check the parody clip here.

Do you agree? Tell us in the comments section below.

