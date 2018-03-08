This Pakistani single mom taxi driver is breaking barriers: ‘God has made all humans equal. So why can’t women drive?’

Not letting life struggles deter her, watch this inspiring story of Shamina Bano, a Paxi driver. (Source: Cutacut/Youtube) Not letting life struggles deter her, watch this inspiring story of Shamina Bano, a Paxi driver. (Source: Cutacut/Youtube)

While autorickshaw driver Sunita Choudhary is breaking the norms in North India, it is Shamina Bano who is ruling the streets of Pakistan in her pink taxi. A short 2.55-minute film by CutaCut featuring Bano shows a day in her life and how this single mum handles the struggles of her life. Being the driver of Paxi, a pink taxi service for women in Pakistan, this 40-year-old is surely an inspiration for many. “God has made all humans equal. So why can’t women drive?” Bano is heard asking in the video. Before joining the cab service, Bano worked as a secretary and like many other women, she too faced harassment. Know more about her life journey in this short clip.

ALSO READ | International Women’s Day: 4 women survivors who beat all odds to become leaders

Watch the video here:

What do you think about the video? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd