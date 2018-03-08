Latest News
This Pakistani single mom taxi driver is breaking barriers: ‘God has made all humans equal. So why can’t women drive?’

Even today many believe that women can or should not drive, let alone take it as a profession. Breaking the norm and stepping in a male-dominated profession, hear out the story of Shamina Bano, a single mum cum taxi driver from Pakistan.

Written by Avantika Chopra | New Delhi | Published: March 8, 2018 8:55 pm
Pakistan woman taxi driver, Pakistan woman Paxi driver, pink taxi Pakistan, Shamina Bano taxi driver, Shamina Bano taxi driver pakistan, viral video, indian express, indian express news Not letting life struggles deter her, watch this inspiring story of Shamina Bano, a Paxi driver. (Source: Cutacut/Youtube)
While autorickshaw driver Sunita Choudhary is breaking the norms in North India, it is Shamina Bano who is ruling the streets of Pakistan in her pink taxi. A short 2.55-minute film by CutaCut featuring Bano shows a day in her life and how this single mum handles the struggles of her life. Being the driver of Paxi, a pink taxi service for women in Pakistan, this 40-year-old is surely an inspiration for many. “God has made all humans equal. So why can’t women drive?” Bano is heard asking in the video. Before joining the cab service, Bano worked as a secretary and like many other women, she too faced harassment. Know more about her life journey in this short clip.

Watch the video here:

