VIDEO: Yikes! Singapore woman finds maggots crawling inside her burger

Before relishing your favourite burger, do you ever unwrap it and take a look at the patty? Well, you will once you see this horrifying video.

Yes, when Noor Nazera of Singapore wanted to add some extra cheese to her burger and opened it, she was treated to the ghastly sight of maggots crawling inside! Shocked to see live insects wriggling over the food, she decided to upload photos and a video of it online. Posting the video and pictures of the burger, she added that it bought from a Malay stall at Hougang interchange to Woodlands on February 16.

Talking to The Online Citizen, Nazera said her father-in-law bought four burgers along with few other things. She “had intended to add some cheese to the burgers for her to give to her child”, but – to her horror – found maggots inside. The video has gone viral now with over 2 million views in a couple of days.

Nazera also said she has filed a report with the National Environment Agency on their website.

