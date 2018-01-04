VIDEO: Struggling to follow your New Year resolutions? This cat will show you how it’s done

Simon’s Cat tells how what should be your New Year resolutions. (Source: Simon’s Cat/YouTube) Simon’s Cat tells how what should be your New Year resolutions. (Source: Simon’s Cat/YouTube)

We are already into a new year and most of us have our resolutions in place. Whether those will be followed or not is a separate debate but it is a common practice to do certain things differently in a new year. But generally, as often is the case, after the resolve comes the struggle to follow them and if you too are one of them then you must take encouragement from this video.

The video — featuring the famous Simon’s Cat — gives tutorials on what should be your New Year resolutions and how you can follow them. Simon’s Cat, who has several videos on YouTube, is an absolute delight and with humour and mischief guides you on what should be your resolutions — be less materialstic, do not be lazy, unplug, start a hobby, enjoy the great outdoors, travel more, be more romantic and face your fears.

Watch the video here.

