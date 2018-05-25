VIDEO: Fearless Sikh cop saves Muslim boy from mob attack by VHP workers

In the video, the police officer prevents the boy from being attacked by the mob. (Source: CJWerleman/Twitter) In the video, the police officer prevents the boy from being attacked by the mob. (Source: CJWerleman/Twitter)

Over the past couple of years, multiple incidents of ‘moral policing’ have been reported across India. Whether it was the Kolkata metro episode where a couple was beaten up by elderly men for “standing close to each other” or when a woman in Assam was assaulted by a group of men when she was accompanying a male friend. Yet again, an incident has come to light where Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) workers allegedly beat up two Muslim youths after they spotted them with a Hindu girl.

ALSO READ | Punjab girl recalls ‘moral policing’ horror, says ‘SHO ordered his men to make me smell socks of my friends’



The incident took place in the premises of the Garjiya temple at Ramnagar town, Uttarakhand. However, matters escalated when some VHP workers shut the main gate of the temple to prevent people from entering. When they were questioned by sub-inspector Gagan Deep, they informed that the couples visiting the area were indulging in unethical behaviour and hurting religious sentiments. To prove their point, they went to the Kosi river where they spotted a Hindu girl with the two Muslim youth and started beating the boys.

However, a Sikh cop soon came to their rescue. He not only stopped the violence, but also prevented the workers from attacking the youth. A video of the incident was posted on social media and since then, it has created quite a buzz.

Watch the video here:

India: a courageous Sikh police officer saves a Muslim man from being lynched by Hindutva mob in Dehradun city. pic.twitter.com/oXh8cVjYvh — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) May 24, 2018

Many people on social media praised the brave cop for not letting the mob attack the boys. Here are some of the reactions the video garnered:

Police officer deserves a medal for stopping this crazy Extremist mob. — Farzana_Rasab_ (@Farzana_Rasab_) May 24, 2018

He is a fine, brave and above a good human being who cares about human life and does his duty even when his own life can be in danger. respect — Immy (@immymalik2010) May 25, 2018

Protects him with his body. A day before a Muslim man was lynched. Both lives at risk. Metaphor for the world now, both horrific and heroic pic.twitter.com/KmtrbRpDWm — Gurtej sandhu (@gsandhu) May 25, 2018

What are your views on the incident? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd