VIDEO: This POWERFUL slam poetry on the constant fear of RAPE is a must watch!

Slam poet Daaniyal recited a hard hitting poem Shukr for Spill Poetry. (Source: Spill Poetry/YouTube) Slam poet Daaniyal recited a hard hitting poem Shukr for Spill Poetry. (Source: Spill Poetry/YouTube)

Is there a constant voice telling you to quicken your steps? Do you consciously avoid the dark lanes and tell your male friend to accompany you while travelling? Fighting for safety and freedom in their own country, women are living in constant state of fear — the fear of rape. Lurking like an indestructible demon, it has plagued every girl’s mind.

Speaking about the ugly truth, slam poet Daaniyal recited a hard hitting poem Shukr for Spill Poetry. Leaving listeners aghast with the reality, it pictures the sight of relief in a girl’s eyes when she realises that she didn’t become a victim of sexual assault that day or the topic of devastating news in the newspapers the next day. The poet’s words bare the soul of a woman’s struggles in her day-to-day life, and the heart shattering 2.20-minute clip has collected more than 120,000 views so far.

Watch the video here.

Soul-stirring, isn’t it?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd