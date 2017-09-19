Only in Express

VIDEO: This POWERFUL slam poetry on the constant fear of RAPE is a must watch!

Fighting for safety and freedom in their own country, women are living in constant state of fear — the fear of rape. Shedding light on the ugly truth, slam poet Daaniyal recited a hard hitting poem Shukr for Spill Poetry.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 19, 2017 6:33 pm
slam poetry, shukr, shukr spill poetry, spill poetry daaniyal, slam poem, rape, women safety, woman rape fear, indian express, indian express news Slam poet Daaniyal recited a hard hitting poem Shukr for Spill Poetry. (Source: Spill Poetry/YouTube)
Related News

Is there a constant voice telling you to quicken your steps? Do you consciously avoid the dark lanes and tell your male friend to accompany you while travelling? Fighting for safety and freedom in their own country, women are living in constant state of fear — the fear of rape. Lurking like an indestructible demon, it has plagued every girl’s mind.

Speaking about the ugly truth, slam poet Daaniyal recited a hard hitting poem Shukr for Spill Poetry. Leaving listeners aghast with the reality, it pictures the sight of relief in a girl’s eyes when she realises that she didn’t become a victim of sexual assault that day or the topic of devastating news in the newspapers the next day. The poet’s words bare the soul of a woman’s struggles in her day-to-day life, and the heart shattering 2.20-minute clip has collected more than 120,000 views so far.

Watch the video here.

 

Soul-stirring, isn’t it?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Express Adda
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Sep 19: Latest News