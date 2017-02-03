WATCH: Mumbai local train driver did this when he saw an old woman stuck on the railway track

Woman tries to escape before the Mumbai local crushes her. (Source: Twitter) Woman tries to escape before the Mumbai local crushes her. (Source: Twitter)

It is difficult to turn a blind eye to the rush and ruckus at the Mumbai local railway stations. In a hurry to reach their destinations, people in Mumbai take steps that even puts a risk to their life. Fraught with danger to catch the earliest local train, hundreds of people commute with a leg hanging out of the compartments or simply swing on the weight of the train rods. While local trains are the most convenient and the cheapest mode of public transport, the hustle bustle of the city turns it into a worrisome sight.

Recently, there was another alarming incident that took place at Mumbai’s Charni Road station. A Twitter user shared the video of the incident and it seems to have gone viral on social media platforms. Being circulated on Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp, the 46-second video has reached thousands of people.

An old woman was walking on the railway tracks when suddenly a Mumbai local dashed towards her. Before the train could crush the woman completely, the train driver did something that would take you off guard.

Watch the video here:

The video shows the woman at the edge of the train trying to escape the walls of the tracks. The driver pulled his brakes just in time to save her. When she still couldn’t get up on the platform, two men came running from behind to help her climb up the platform.

Once the Twitter user shared the video, many started criticising him on how he simply shooted the video instead of giving the old woman a helping hand. However, most of them were singing words of praise for the alertness of the driver.

Read some of the reactions here:

@lalitsinghania_ shame on the person who was recording it. @akshaykumar — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 2, 2017

@lalitsinghania_ @Madan_Chikna @akshaykumar I thought shaktimaan would show up to save her Or a normal Humen being. pic.twitter.com/DeyCUT7RB7 — Chindi Baba (@chindi_baba) February 2, 2017

@lalitsinghania_ @Madan_Chikna @akshaykumar Sad she kept hanging there for almost a minute or more… Was disturbing… — Devendra Kumar (@deven_sailor) February 2, 2017

