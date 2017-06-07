VIDEO: Shocking! US couple discover a huge snake coiled up inside a fuel dispenser at petrol pump

The video of the man pulling out the snake from the hose panel has shocked everyone. Loren-Stacie Fleenor/ Facebook) The video of the man pulling out the snake from the hose panel has shocked everyone. Loren-Stacie Fleenor/ Facebook)

Stopping at a gas station may seem to be quite mundane and unadventurous, but not for this US couple. The couple were out of fuel and when they went to a gas station to get their vehicle filled with petrol, one of them discovered something coiled up inside the pump handle. As shocking as it could be, it turned out to be a long snake nestled inside! However, thanks to a brave soul, the snake was removed from the machine with a lot of patience and a little help from the nozzle.

After posting the video, that has now gone viral, Loren-Stacie Fleenor warned, “Look carefully before picking up those gas handles!” Describing the scary encounter, she added, “OMGOSH! We stopped at Cowboys, and Matthew was trying to get gas and noticed a snake 🐍 up inside the pump handle. We moved to another pump and a guy Brandon Radke came over and got it out. 😱”

Luckily, the snake was non-venomous and was later released back into the wild, according to a report by Kiro 7.

