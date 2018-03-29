Presents Latest News

Video: Shikhar Dhawan’s surprise visit to his kids in Australia is so HEART-TOUCHING

Shikhar Dhawan uploaded a video on his Twitter account, showing him surprising his four-year-old son Zoravar at the school where he is studying in Australia. 'Flew almost 15 hours to surprise my lovely children! Their reaction was completely worth it! Cannot wait to spend the coming week with my family,' he wrote as caption to the video.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 29, 2018 11:41 am
Shikhar Dhawan got married to Melbourne-based amateur boxer Ayesha Mukherjee in 2012. She has two daughters, Rhea and Aliyah, from her previous marriage and gave birth to Zoravar in 2014.

Shikhar Dhawan must be one of the best cricketers in the Indian cricketing team, no doubt, but a video now going viral also shows how he is just as great a father too. The cricketer uploaded a video on his Twitter account, showing him surprising his four-year-old son Zoravar at the school where he is studying in Australia. “Flew almost 15 hours to surprise my lovely children! Their reaction was completely worth it! Cannot wait to spend the coming week with my family,” he wrote as caption to the video, which shows his adorable little one unable to contain his happiness after seeing his father. Dhawan got married to Melbourne-based amateur boxer Ayesha Mukherjee in 2012. She has two daughters, Rhea and Aliyah, from her previous marriage and gave birth to Zoravar in 2014. Upon seeing him, his daughters too, seemed shocked beyond words!

Watch the video here.

Adorable, isn’t it?!

