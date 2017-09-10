VIDEO: Shashi Tharoor’s reply on the British contribution to India is a MUST WATCH

Shashi Tharoor, clearly, does not mince his words. (Source: Dr Shashi Tharoor Official/YouTube) Shashi Tharoor, clearly, does not mince his words. (Source: Dr Shashi Tharoor Official/YouTube)

Author and politician Shashi Tharoor is known for his verbose tweets and quick-witted repartee. The former diplomat, who is currently serving as a full-time MP from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, is not known to mince words and this was proved yet again when he was asked if India has not benefited from the presence of British, especially while imbibing skills in the field of engineering, infrastructure and education.

Tharoor, who was attending the Melbourne Writers Festivals 2017 in Australia, did not hold back his words as he went on to ‘school’ the person asking the question and others in the crowd. He categorically explained how, contrary to popular opinion, the presence of British in India did more harm than good, and that the colonial empire incessantly looted and plundered one of the richest countries in the world for 200 years. He went to say that education was the last thing on the British colonialists’ minds and that they left India in ashes. This part comes after 44:55 in the video.

Watch the part here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd