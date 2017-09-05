WATCH: Shashi Tharoor’s video of nuns in Kerala doing the traditional dance on Onam shows ‘spirit of oneness’

With close to 3,000 shares, the video spread like wildfire since Shashi Tharoor uploaded it on the occasion. (Source: Shashi Tharoor/Facebook) With close to 3,000 shares, the video spread like wildfire since Shashi Tharoor uploaded it on the occasion. (Source: Shashi Tharoor/Facebook)

As Malayalis in Kerala and across the world got together to celebrate the harvest festival of Onam on September 4, Shashi Tharoor took to Facebook to share ‘the true spirit of the festival’. The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram shared a video on his Facebook page, which has since then gone viral. The clip has a group of nuns doing the traditional dance called Thiruvathirakali around a beautifully made pookalam or flower designs. “This is what makes Kerala God’s Own Country! Christian sisters performing Thiruvathirakali (a Hindu group dance) is not a rare sight in Kerala during Onam; it celebrates the spirit of oneness and prosperity,” he captioned the video, which reflected how people across religious differences came together to celebrate the festival.

With close to 3,000 shares, the video spread like wildfire since Tharoor uploaded it on the occasion.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd