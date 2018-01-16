VIDEO: Sharon Stone was asked if she ever faced sexual harassment, her response is a must watch

Sharon Stone, a celebrated actress in the 90s, sheds light on how bad things were back then. (Source: CBS Sunday Morning/YouTube) Sharon Stone, a celebrated actress in the 90s, sheds light on how bad things were back then. (Source: CBS Sunday Morning/YouTube)

Sexual harassment and assault have always been rampant. However, it was last year, with the social media movement #MeToo that the conversation took centre stage – globally – the way it has. Female actors, women from different walks of life came forward and narrated similar disturbing tales. This not only shed light on how bad things still are but also poses a question on how worse things might have been even a decade ago, when women did not as much agency as they do now. Actor Sharon Stone, one of the most celebrated actors of the 1990s was recently asked the same and she answered it and how.

Stone, who has acted in films such as Basic Instinct, Casino and The Mighty, was recently interviewed by Lee Cowan, a correspondent of CBS Evening News, and was asked her if she has ever faced sexual harassment. Stone, on her part, broke into a laughter. Cowan, visibly clueless, finally asked, “You’re laughing but I don’t know if that’s a nervous laugh?” But clearly there was not a hint of nervousness. Stone, as is evident, was laughing at the obviousness of the question. “I have been in this business for 40 years. Can you imagine the business I stepped into 40 years ago?” she asked Cowan, still smiling. “I have seen it all,” Stone finally said.

Watch the video here.

You can watch the full video here.



