5 ‘Shape of You’ spoofs that FAILED miserably; so DON’T watch them

Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ became one of his biggest hits of all time. Ever since its release in January this year, the song was not only downloaded by millions of fans worldwide but also recreated by music enthusiasts around the globe. From melodious covers to desi remixes and spellbinding dancing choreography, there’s no end to ‘Shape of You’ videos on the Internet.

From funny spoofs like the Biryani version of Shape of You to fantastic dancing videos presented that by IIT Roorkee, like the original, its parodies and other renditions have gone viral, winning hearts.

But not all efforts were that good, they were a few fails and misses too — ‘Shape of You’ videos you shouldn’t see. Lame covers, and forced interpretations, that did not impress music lovers, in fact to some extent it spoiled the song.

Take a look at these failed attempts:

Moving ahead of these failures, here are few unusual takes on the songs. From hilarious YouTube comments imbibed into its lyrics to one explaining Chemistry, these are not to be missed.

What do you think of these quirky takes on Shape of You? Tell us your favourite one in comments below.

