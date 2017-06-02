WATCH: This ‘Shape of You’ and ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’ mash-up will lift your spirits

Vidya Vox is back with another mash-up! (Source: Vidya Vox/YouTube) Vidya Vox is back with another mash-up! (Source: Vidya Vox/YouTube)

Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You has been mixed into innumerable mash-ups, and each one stumps listeners with something new. This time, Vidya Iyer, who is popular for her YouTube mash-ups as Vidya Vox, has rolled out a new version of the song. Adding thumping beats and melodious music, she has created a mash-up of the track with Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy’s Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast.

And if that was not enough, the mash-up features Shiva Ramamurthi playing violin along with the Indian-born American singer. Sharing the 3-minute 21-second video on YouTube, she wrote: “While I thought these would fit together, this was definitely a challenge. Shape Of You has so many different sections, so does Cheez Badi Hai, but we are so proud of the way it turned out.” It has already garnered almost 3,000,000 views so far!

Watch the video here.

Amazing, isn’t it?

