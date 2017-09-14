Video: This old KBC video has Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena and Priyanka at their wittiest best

Shah Rukh Khan always leaves one speechless. (Source: arifalm/YouTube) Shah Rukh Khan always leaves one speechless. (Source: arifalm/YouTube)

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, apart from his acting prowess, is known for his sense of humour. His quick one-liners not only leave journalists floundering for a reply but also greatly impress his fans. Recently, an old video from 2007, when SRK hosted the third season of popular reality television show Kaun Banega Crorepati, resurfaced and it reaffirms the notion that nobody can possibly outwit him.

In this episode, actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra were the special guests and while the episode was a lot of fun, things get better when Khan asks them, “What is in the right hand of the Statue of Liberty?” While both actresses agree that the answer is “torch”, Kareena goes on to explain that she is certain of the answer since she has visited New York many times since childhood. The superstar quickly butts in and says, in his ever charming manner, that he too has visited New York and she is not the only one. The expression on Kareena’s face, after this, is absolutely priceless.

Watch the video here.

