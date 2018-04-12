Video: 7 LIONS face-off with 1 PORCUPINE; you won’t BELIEVE who won

In an unlikely encounter in the wild, it was seven lions against one porcupine. (Source:Kruger Sightings /YouTube) In an unlikely encounter in the wild, it was seven lions against one porcupine. (Source:Kruger Sightings /YouTube)

If someone told you that they had seen a pride of lions surrounding something as small as a porcupine, what would you expect? It won’t be unsurprising if the bets are mostly on the lions… not one or two, but – like in this case – seven of them. After all, the kind of the jungle would be a natural winner, right?! However, there is a fantastic video clip that not only proves that one should expect the unexpected, but also acts as life lesson. The video, which is doing the rounds on social media, shows seven young lions fighting with a tiny porcupine… who does not stand down… and with its pins spread out and bristling, takes the lions on.

Now, we’re not going to kill the suspense by telling you what happened, so go ahead and watch the video here.

Reportedly, the video was taken by a group of tourists was out on a night safari in Kruger National Park, South Africa. The video had garnered more than 40,000 views on YouTube, at the time of writing. It looks like this porcupine was not just lucky to see another day but also experienced enough to teach seven lions a lesson.

