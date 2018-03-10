WATCH: School children reenacting Disney movie scene will leave you spellbound 

As a part of a school project these kids reenacted a scene from popular Disney movie Mulan. (Source: Senseileskee/Twitter) As a part of a school project these kids reenacted a scene from popular Disney movie Mulan. (Source: Senseileskee/Twitter)

When it comes to innovation and creativity, people on social media seldom fail to impress. A group of students reenacted shot-by-shot scenes from the Disney movie Mulan. Featuring the song I’ll Make a Man Out of You’, the 38-second clip went viral on social media after being uploaded and has over two lakh retweets and five lakh likes at the time of writing. Titled Micronesian Mulan, the clip was a part of a school project and was shared by Senseileskee on Twitter captioned, “three days, five broken sticks, a shoe and volleyball stuck in a tree, and 2883827274832 hours of bloopers ALL for a 38 second video 🤦🏾‍♂️😂 — Micronesian Mulan.”

Watch the video here:

three days, five broken sticks, a shoe and volleyball stuck in a tree, and 2883827274832 hours of bloopers ALL for a 38 second video 🤦🏾‍♂️😂 — Micronesian Mulan 👌🏿💛pic.twitter.com/bglMtKENXD — skee 🍇 (@senseileskee) March 3, 2018

