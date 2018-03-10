Latest News

WATCH: School children reenacting Disney movie scene will leave you spellbound 

A group of school students, as a part of a project, reenacted shot-by-shot scenes of the Disney classic Mulan. The 38-second clip, which was posted on Twitter, has received over two lakh retweets and five lakh likes.

school project recreates Mulan, Mulan movie recreated, viral video of Mulan, Mulan recreated by students, viral on social media, indian express, indian express news As a part of a school project these kids reenacted a scene from popular Disney movie Mulan. (Source: Senseileskee/Twitter)
When it comes to innovation and creativity, people on social media seldom fail to impress. A group of students reenacted shot-by-shot scenes from the Disney movie Mulan. Featuring the song I’ll Make a Man Out of You’, the 38-second clip went viral on social media after being uploaded and has over two lakh retweets and five lakh likes at the time of writing. Titled Micronesian Mulan, the clip was a part of a school project and was shared by Senseileskee on Twitter captioned, “three days, five broken sticks, a shoe and volleyball stuck in a tree, and 2883827274832 hours of bloopers ALL for a 38 second video 🤦🏾‍♂️😂 — Micronesian Mulan.”

Watch the video here:

