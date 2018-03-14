VIDEO: Sandhya Mridul’s poem on ‘modern’ love is for everyone who overthinks their ‘casual’ date

Have you heard Sandhya Mridul’s poem titled ‘Welcome to Modern Love’ yet? (Source: Kommune India/YouTube) Have you heard Sandhya Mridul’s poem titled ‘Welcome to Modern Love’ yet? (Source: Kommune India/YouTube)

Have you gone on a date, only to come back with dreams of getting married with the one you just met? A fine meal, good music and great sex does not mean that the universe is giving out “signs” to tie the knot, actor Sandhya Mridul feels. Voicing her thoughts in a poem, Mridul divulged how people tend to over-analyse their dates even in a casual set up and end up having feelings that were never really supposed to be there. After all, the idea of “modern” love is to enjoy and forget, isn’t it? That is exactly what she explained in her new poem titled Welcome to Modern Love at the Spoken Fest 2017.

“A riveting tale by the perfect wingwoman and guardian angel about love (or the lack of it?) that redefines the blurred lines. This is the exact ‘Morning-After’ pep talk you need to fare through,” the 8.19-minute clip has been captioned. The poem has gone viral on social media with more than 11,000 views, at the time of writing.

NOTE: Viewer’s discretion is advised!

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd