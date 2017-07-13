WATCH: This elephant’s headstand will make you roll with happiness

Samudra, the elephant, loves water! (Source: Oregano Zoo/Facebook) Samudra, the elephant, loves water! (Source: Oregano Zoo/Facebook)

Did you know that elephants love to play in water too? Well, if not all, this one is in the spotlight for its water play. Born in 2008, Samudra, the elephant, in Oregon Zoo situated in USA is surely one water-loving mammal. The official Facebook handle of the zoo just shared a delightful moment and wrote: “When it’s swim time, Samudra goes all in.”

The video shows Samudra happily entering the pool and playfully performing a headstand while onlookers clap and cheer away. The endearing moment of the talented star has caught many eyeballs and the 1.05-minute video has garnered almost 1.4 million views on the social media networking website.

Watch the video here.

Amazing, isn’t it?

