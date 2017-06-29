WATCH: Shocking! Fans set off crackers for Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Tubelight’ inside cinema hall

Fans set off fireworks while watching Salman Khan’s Tubelight! (Source: ANI/File Photo) Fans set off fireworks while watching Salman Khan’s Tubelight! (Source: ANI/File Photo)

The craze of Salman Khan has gone to unimaginable heights with blockbuster hits one after another every year. Even though Tubelight didn’t live up to the expectations and got somewhat poor reviews by film critics, the fans of Bollywood’s Bhai didn’t deter from going to the cinema hall to watch the movie.

At a theatre in Malegaon, where Tubelight was being screened, some fans crossed limits to show their love for the superstar. A gang of boys burst crackers inside the cinema hall to welcome Salman and Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen. As bizarre and amusing as it may sound, the action could have had serious implications too.

Buzz is that, not once, but they burst crackers twice inside Mohan cinema hall. First, to welcome Salman’s entry scene on a horse with Sohail Khan, and second, when Shah Rukh made his cameo in the movie.

Watch the video here.

#WATCH: Fans burst crackers in a theatre in Maharashtra’s Malegaon during the entry scene of Salman Khan in his film #Tubelight pic.twitter.com/OV30SoPQB6 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 28, 2017

Here’s another video from the venue.

It seemed as diwali when SRK appeared on screen in #tubelight movie.

Mohan Cinema Hall Malegaon pic.twitter.com/xRp3AYjzLr — 👑 ABHI 👑 (@SRKianAbhi) June 29, 2017

Even though no casualties were reported, it’s shocking to know that crackers were allowed inside the hall.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd