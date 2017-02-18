WATCH: Hold your breath as you see this daredevil Russian model hanging down from Dubai skyscraper just for a selfie

The selfie queen has more than three million followers on Instagram. (Source: viki_odintcova/Instagram) The selfie queen has more than three million followers on Instagram. (Source: viki_odintcova/Instagram)

The selfie craze has taken the world by a storm — and quite effortlessly, it has now become a part of our daily routine. Not just that, people are breaking grounds to get that hatke selfie just for their few minutes-to-fame! Going that extra mile to click a selfie is cool but when you put your life at risk for some extra likes on social media, it takes a dangerous turn. One such moment will arrest all your attention.

ALSO READ | The real story behind the viral Cheetah and Impala photo; no, the photographer is not in depression

Pulling off a daredevil stunt, a Russian model hung down from a Dubai skyscraper to pose for a life-threatening selfie. 23-year-old Viktoria Odintcova hung on to the hand of a male assistant as she swayed in the air from the top of 1,004-foot tall Cayan Tower in Dubai, according to a report by the Daily Mail, UK.

ALSO READ | ‘Safe Selfies’: Russia’s new campaign warns citizens against taking dangerous selfies

She later posted it on her Instagram account and since then, the video has caught many eyeballs.

The selfie queen has more than three million followers on Instagram. Daily Mail also reported that Odintcova was nervous before getting the so-called perfect shot. Many users criticised her for exposing herself to danger. “Not worth risking your lives for,” a user commented. Another user wrote: “Srry..but its very stupid idea .. one second and she could be as puding downstairs :o.” Hold your breath as you watch the 34-second video.

It seems Russian women have a knack for scariest selfies, last year another woman stunned the world with her dangerous selfies, posing from world’s tallest buildings. Last year pictures of Angela Nikolau, a 23-year-old self-taught Russian photographer had gone viral on social media. She was seen on a bridge in Hong Kong, performing yoga on the edge of a roof, at the 640m-high construction site – the tallest in Tianjin, China.

Watch the video here:



Selfie snappers, beware!

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd