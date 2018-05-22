Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 22, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are Sponsored

The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Latest News

VIDEO: This desi take on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding will crack you up

Replacing the vows of the royal newlyweds, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Rishi Kapoor shared a spoof video made by East India Comedy with dialogues from Raj Kapoor's hit 1960 film, 'Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai' and it seemed quite fitting.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 22, 2018 12:17:50 pm
royal wedding, royal wedding 2018, priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra royal wedding, prince harry wedding, prince harry wedding live, royal wedding india, royal wedding live, the royal wedding, meghan markle live, meghan markle, royal wedding india time, royal wedding india live, royal wedding 2018 live stream, royal wedding 2018 live, prince harry and meghan markle wedding, prince harry and meghan markle wedding live, indian express, indian express news Fancy Prince Harry saying Raj Kapoor’s iconic dialogues to Meghan Markle at the royal wedding at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle? (Source: Reuters)
Top News

The world seems yet to move on from the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. From gushing over their chemistry to swooning over how the Duke of Sussex looked lovingly at his bride, Netizens had a lot of take-aways from the royal wedding. And closer home, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor went a step ahead by sharing a video that replaced the vows of the newlyweds with dialogues from Raj Kapoor’s hit 1960 film Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai.

Originally posted by popular comedy group East India Comedy, the hilarious yet adorable mash-up, which was later shared by Rishi, will not just make you wish the wedding had a desi dubbed version but also make you miss Raj Kapoor and the chocolate-boy romance he was known for.

The famous dialogues are from the scene where the film lead character proposes to his love interest.

Posting the video on Twitter, Kapoor wrote, “Dubbed version of the wedding ceremony for release only in India.”

Do you like this video? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Adda
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now