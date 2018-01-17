VIDEO: Roger Federer faces some REALLY TOUGH questions from Will Ferrell

Roger Federer was asked if he was a wizard or a vampire by comedian-actor Will Ferrell. Here’s what he answered. (Source: AustralianOpen/Twitter) Roger Federer was asked if he was a wizard or a vampire by comedian-actor Will Ferrell. Here’s what he answered. (Source: AustralianOpen/Twitter)

Roger Federer won the first round of the Australian Open, leaving all his fan speechless with his game. But if there was someone who probably stumped the champion, it was actor Will Ferrell. Heaping praises on the popular tennis player, Ferrel had a bunch of questions for him, and none of them were easy. One especially that complimented Federer’s game and swift moves – and possibly his ageless boyish looks that has also contributed to the sportsperson’s large female fan base – was whether he was a wizard or a vampire?

Interviewing the athlete after the 36-year-old’s big win, he asked, “Roger, tonight you seemed like a gazelle out there on the court,” Ferrell said. “Would you describe your game as a silky gazelle? “Maybe, maybe not,” Federer replied. “Don’t they get eaten at the end?” “You’re 36 years old, you seem ageless,” Ferrell continued. “Are you a witch or a vampire?”, Federer quickly asked which one was better.

Watch the video to figure out the answer.

“Roger, would you describe your game as a silky gazelle?” Anchorman hits @rogerfederer with the hard questions… 😂#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/l6gAphIqKh — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2018

He also pounded the tennis world’s sweetheart on rumours regarding his diet, which apparently includes wombat meat, made the whole stadium burst into peals of laughter. Federer defeated Aljaz Bedene, with a score of 6-3, 6-4 and 6-3, in the first match of Australian Open.

