WATCH: Robot skiers compete for Rs 6 lakh in first ever robot skiing competition

Robot skiers compete for Rs 6 lakh in first ever robot skiing competition

While South Korea is hosting the Winter Olympics 2018 in Pyeongchang, another event held by the country has caught attention. An hour's drive from the venue of Winter Olympics, a robot skiing competition took place.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 15, 2018 7:48 pm
ski robots, robots skiing, robots skiing in show video, viral video of robots, skiing robot vial video, Wondered if robots could ski? Check out this video to find out. (Source: Minirobot Corp/YouTube)
While the ongoing Winter Olympics 2018 in Pyeongchang has caught everyone’s attention, South Korea hosted an interesting skiing competition alongside — for robots. An hour’s drive from west of Pyeongchang, at the Welli Hilli ski resort in Hoenseong the first ever robot ski tournament took place. The winning team was to be awarded a prize of $10,000 (approx Rs 6,39,450), according to The Guardian. Eight teams from various universities, institutes and companies took part in the competition.

Interestingly, the robot competition too had rules that needed to be followed. The robots taking part had to be more than 50cm in height and should be able to stand on their own two legs, needed to have an independent power system, use skis and poles and have joints that allowed them to bend the knees and elbows stated the same report.

The robots were able to detect the position of flags installed on the track with the help of sensors. Points were awarded for dodging the flagpoints and the time taken to reach the finish line.

While some robots managed, others did have a hard time skiing.

 

