WATCH: Hilarious robbery fail as thief knocks partner down unconscious

Not all robberies are planned to the T, unlike what they show in movies such as the Italian Job or Ocean’s Eleven. While some end up being successful, which surely is not good for the person being robbed, others end up being an absolute failure. However, when these failed theft attempts are caught on camera, they act as fodder for people on social media.

A video, which has gone viral online, shows two masked individuals wearing hoodies and trying to break in an area using objects that look like bricks. While the first person aims the object towards the target, the other unfortunately misses it and hits his partner instead. Realising the blunder, he then grabs his unconscious partner and drags him away. The 0.49-minute clip, which had over 1,43,000 views at the time of writing, is reportedly from Shanghai, China.

“If all burglars were like this, we wouldn’t need to work overtime,” wrote the Shanghai Public Security Bureau on Weibo.

Watch the video here.

Fond of major robbery fails? Check out the LOUSIEST thieves of 2017.

In a surveillance video released by the police, a robber is seen trying to run away with a drawer full of cash, only – he doesn’t make it.

In order to avoid getting caught, the man covered his face with toilet paper. Yes, you read that right!

Caught on camera, this thief broke into a garage after a long struggle with a boarded up window. There’s nothing wrong with his modus operandi, per se, except for one tiny detail — the door to the garage was actually wide open.

Interestingly, there is a video compilation of various robbery fails that happened this year. While there is no confirmation whether all of these videos belong to the current year, they sure are funny enough to make it to the list.

Wondering if karma ever strikes back? Here is a collection of videos that sure can make you say ‘it does’.

