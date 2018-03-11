Oops! Robber steals ‘gold bars’ only to realise they’re FAKE

The saying ‘all that glitters is not gold’ just got real. (Source: Pixabay) The saying ‘all that glitters is not gold’ just got real. (Source: Pixabay)

It must have come as a shock of his life when this thief, who stole the gold bars from a shop in China realised that his ‘hard work’ went in vain because the bars were all fake. Apparently, the store he went in to try his luck did not sell gold and hence, the bars were fake. According to the surveillance footage posted on YouTube by a news agency, one can see the masked man furiously hammering the display case in an attempt to shatter the glass. The thief reportedly entered the store in Jiaxing, east China’s Zhejiang province via a hole in the ceiling.

Reportedly, the man was stunned to discover that the seven gold bars that he had stolen were all fake. Though it is still unclear what he did with the stolen gold bars later on.

Watch the video here.

Isn’t it funny?

