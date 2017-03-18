WATCH: You’ll die laughing when you hear this roadside hawker making baby noises with a whistle

You’ll die laughing! (Source: Unofficial Sarcasm/Facebook) You’ll die laughing! (Source: Unofficial Sarcasm/Facebook)

Won’t you agree that roadside hawkers in India have really strange ways to sell their products? From vegetable vendors to chai walas and wholesale market sellers — there are no exceptions. And like it or not, they always end up catching your attention.

In a bizarre video that seems to be going viral, a hawker is seen making strange baby sounds with the help of a whistle. Cannot believe it? Watch it yourself! A Facebook page ‘Unofficial Sarcasm’ posted the video and it has already garnered 495,000 views in just 23 hours.

Watch the video here.

Several Facebook users also had funny reactions to the post. Read some of them here:

Hilarious, isn’t it?

