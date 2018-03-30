Wonder what Ricky Ponting had to say on the ball-tampering scandal? Watch video

The ball-tampering scandal has taken the world of cricket by storm and created quite a furore in Australia. (Source: Follow Your Sport/Facebook) The ball-tampering scandal has taken the world of cricket by storm and created quite a furore in Australia. (Source: Follow Your Sport/Facebook)

If you have been fairly active on social media then you have definitely come across the ball-tampering controversy that has rocked Australian cricket. Owing to their involvement in the scandal, Steve Smith and David Warner have been handed 12 month playing suspension while Cameron Bancroft, who carried out the attempt at changing the condition of the ball in the third Test against South Africa, has been handed out a nine month playing suspension. While almost everybody has opined on it, have you wondered what former Australian captain Rick Ponting would have to possibly say on it? Well, in case you are curious, watch this video. In this parody, the iconic scene from Sholay is recreated and Ponting is, yes you guessed it right, is Gabbar Singh.

Watch the video here.

