WATCH: Video of Retd Subedar Major instructing ‘cadets’ at IMA Dehradun reunion has nostalgia marching in

The video of this 85-year-old former drill instructor commanding his 'cadets' after decades during a recent reunion at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, has touched a chord with many. Not only has it evoked nostalgia, but also inspired others to start planning their own batch reunions.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 13, 2017 10:27 pm
instructor army clip, officers listening to instructor, army video, army officers viral video, Subedar instructing officers clip, Indian express, Indian express news In the video, the 85-year-old drill instructor is instructing officers, who once were trained by him. (Source: manaman_chhina/Twitter)
Often when officers from the defence meet, whether serving or retired, they tend to discuss and reminisce their training days. From vigorous training regimes, being constantly sleep deprived and boring lectures to the ever-strict drill instructor, these are some of bittersweet memories attached to one’s defence academy. No matter how difficult training days may be, those who have gone through the process always rejoice those memories and remember them fondly. Being an inter-connected organisation, often serving and retired officers cross paths while attending reunions and ceremonies. In such meetings, those who have trained together (course-mates) often share memories and relive their old time.

A video on similar lines is making rounds on social media, where a former instructor at Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun – identified as Subedar Major and Hony Capt Darbara Singh – puts his former cadets (who went on to become distinguished officers), through the slow-march drill once again – just like their academy days. Once the clip surfaced online, it subsequently spread like wildfire across social media portals, creating an instant connect with those from defence backgrounds, as they got emotional and nostalgic upon seeing the officers doing the slow-march for their drill instructor once again – mistakes, laughter and cheeky humour included. Check out the video here:

On watching the video, many shared emotional memories and the time they spent in during their training days. Inspired, some even started planning reunions. Here are some samples of the discussion that the video generated:

The drill instructor in the clip is Subedar Major and Hony Capt Darbara Singh(retd), 85, conducting drill for ’68 NDA officers’ at IMA on December 9, 2017, during the Passing Out Parade course get-together.

