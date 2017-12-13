WATCH: Video of Retd Subedar Major instructing ‘cadets’ at IMA Dehradun reunion has nostalgia marching in

In the video, the 85-year-old drill instructor is instructing officers, who once were trained by him. (Source: manaman_chhina/Twitter) In the video, the 85-year-old drill instructor is instructing officers, who once were trained by him. (Source: manaman_chhina/Twitter)

Often when officers from the defence meet, whether serving or retired, they tend to discuss and reminisce their training days. From vigorous training regimes, being constantly sleep deprived and boring lectures to the ever-strict drill instructor, these are some of bittersweet memories attached to one’s defence academy. No matter how difficult training days may be, those who have gone through the process always rejoice those memories and remember them fondly. Being an inter-connected organisation, often serving and retired officers cross paths while attending reunions and ceremonies. In such meetings, those who have trained together (course-mates) often share memories and relive their old time.

A video on similar lines is making rounds on social media, where a former instructor at Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun – identified as Subedar Major and Hony Capt Darbara Singh – puts his former cadets (who went on to become distinguished officers), through the slow-march drill once again – just like their academy days. Once the clip surfaced online, it subsequently spread like wildfire across social media portals, creating an instant connect with those from defence backgrounds, as they got emotional and nostalgic upon seeing the officers doing the slow-march for their drill instructor once again – mistakes, laughter and cheeky humour included. Check out the video here:

Subedar Major and Hony Capt Darbara Singh, 85, former instructor at IMA Dehradun puts his former Cadets through the paces once more. pic.twitter.com/f0b7yJAQhe — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) December 10, 2017

On watching the video, many shared emotional memories and the time they spent in during their training days. Inspired, some even started planning reunions. Here are some samples of the discussion that the video generated:

So heartwarming. Watched it many times with a smile in my heart! Made my day. — Rashmi. (@Ratweety1) December 11, 2017

Sub Maj & Hony Capt Darbara Singh is a legend…Proud to have learnt my drill and discipline form him at NDA… — Shakeel Gundagi (@shaqueelsinai) December 11, 2017

what a YADGAR moment, guru are always Guru, jai hind — Santosh Kumar Yadav (@SantoshkmYadav) December 11, 2017

Never witnessed such a heart warming thing before !! 🙏 — Neela Sarpotdar (@NeelaSarpotdar) December 11, 2017

👏👏 loved the respect given to the instructor 💐💐 — Vinod K Sharma (@vinvani) December 11, 2017

wonderful moment , old memories die hard — Research (@MahaldarSatish) December 11, 2017

Brilliant, Respect, Discipline, Vintage, — naman desai (@namandesai1) December 11, 2017

Very well done Darbara singh Sahab I also get reminded of our old instructor sub maj Hony Capt Dharam chand Sahab Hope he is fit and fine Keep up the spirit of IMA TRAINING BY OUR INSTRUCTORS I passed out in Dec 1962 in the wake of Chinese aggression Col Shandil Cabinet Minister — Dr. Col. Dhani Ram Shandil (@Drcoldrshandil) December 11, 2017

The drill instructor in the clip is Subedar Major and Hony Capt Darbara Singh(retd), 85, conducting drill for ’68 NDA officers’ at IMA on December 9, 2017, during the Passing Out Parade course get-together.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd