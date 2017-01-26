What does the Constitution of India mean in 2017? Watch these comedians’ take

Comedians interpret the words of the Constitution of India in today’s context. (Source: YouTube) Comedians interpret the words of the Constitution of India in today’s context. (Source: YouTube)

The “rule book” that lays down the instructions for the citizens of India — the Constitution of India — was adopted by the nation on November 26, 1949, and came into effect on January 26, 1950. The nation observes January 26 as the Republic Day to honour the date.

The ‘Preamble’ sets the guiding principles of the document, and the famous, oft-quoted and occasionally controversial opening line, “We, the people of India…”, implies that the power is ultimately in the hands of the people. In it, India is called a “sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic and republic”, a line that has often generated a lot of debate. The Constitution also secures all the citizens with “justice, liberty, equality and fraternity”.

But, 67 years after the Constitution was adopted in India, what do these words mean?

A group of seven comedians — Neeti Palta, Amar Singh, Amit Tandon, Shivam Lakhanpal, Vijay Yadav, Garv Malik and Gaurav Kapoor — were asked this very same question, as they dissected the words and their relevance in the current scenario. While Palta calls socialist as a scary practice that starts with “mitron…”, Lakhanpal says the government is socialist, but only for Ambanis, Reliance and probably Vadra!

From beef ban to demonetisation, the stand-up comedians included all that has been making news while explaining their interpretation of the Preamble, and many would agree with them too.

Watch the video here:

