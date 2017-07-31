WATCH: Reporter hit by hailstones in Istanbul but carries on with broadcast

She can be seen wincing in pain. (ANews/Twitter) She can be seen wincing in pain. (ANews/Twitter)

Reporting live is no easy feat as things can go awry any moment. However reporting weather conditions live, among others, can be particularly tricky and very challenging as one often has to brave extreme harsh conditions while at their job. And something similar happened with a Turkish journalist who was reporting the hail storm that hit Istanbul last week. The video was shared by ANews on Twitter where the woman can be seen trying to protect herself from the hailstones that pelted on her. It is not difficult to gauge her pain as she winces several times, and says, “I can barely stand up…I feel the pain of the hail on my body.” Wearing a dark blue raincoat she tries to cover herself but the wind clearly was too strong for that. However, despite it all she went ahead with her broadcast.

Watch the video here.

According to a report in Al Jazeera, heavy rain, large hail and strong winds at Istanbul have knocked down trees, damaged buildings and flooded streets. At least ten people are believed to have been injured. The news channel also stated that the hailstones were the “size of golf balls”.

