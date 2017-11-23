VIDEO: Ever tried slippery WORMS? This reality TV show will make you go on a HUNGER strike!

Tried eating an ostrich’s foot? Check out the video to know how it tastes. (Source: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!/YouTube) Tried eating an ostrich’s foot? Check out the video to know how it tastes. (Source: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!/YouTube)

What if your food tastes like poop? A British reality TV show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is one show where a bunch of celebs camp in the Australian jungle. Before you imagine it as an amazing forest camp holiday, here’s a spoiler. While camping, the participants have to earn food by competing in a series of squeamish challenges.

The most popular challenge is the one where celebs have to eat disgusting animals or worms. Did you get the reference of the name of the show now? Rebekah Vardy, the wife of soccer player Jamie Vardy and Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo entered the show on Wednesday and they had the dubious honour of taking on the first eating challenge of the series.

(Disclaimer: The videos may be offensive or distasteful. Viewer’s discretion is advised.)

Watch the video here.

For the starters, Vardy and Toffolo ate sheep anus and some slippery beach worms. For the dessert, they had ostrich foot and a very tasty looking bull’s penis.

Watch the video here.

Luckily, the trouble they had to go through sought quite a lot of food for their camp mates.

