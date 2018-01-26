VIDEO: See how raw egg, cup of noodles instantly FREEZE in China’s coldest town

Ever seen a frozen egg, or an icy cup of noodles? See how they freeze within seconds in China’s coldest town. (Source: The AIO Entertainment/YouTube) Ever seen a frozen egg, or an icy cup of noodles? See how they freeze within seconds in China’s coldest town. (Source: The AIO Entertainment/YouTube)

Extreme climatic conditions can be a menace for people living in an area. The troubles of facing the ruthless cold weather have surfaced on the Internet in recent times — right from people struggling to survive with frozen eyelashes in temperatures as low as -62 degree Celsius to a Chinese boy reaching school with his hair all frozen. But, have you ever wondered if it affects other things as well?

In a video that has surfaced on social media, a person can be seen cracking an egg on a metal surface. Shockingly, a few moments later, the egg freezes. In the 1.03-minute clip, one can easily notice a layer of ice forming over the edges of the egg. The clip was recorded in the Huzhong district in China on January 21, according to Youku. This area is said to be the coldest in the country.

Watch the video here.

Another video — also shot in China, surfaced on the Internet — in which a cup of instant noodles froze immediately after being taken out.

Check the video out here.

Interestingly, it’s not just the extreme cold weather that has an adverse effect. Last year, a man in Odisha cooked eggs on the road to highlight the extreme heat. In the video released by ANI, the man could be seen making use of the blistering heat by frying an egg on the road without using any fuel or oil.

Watch the video here.

#WATCH Man cooks an egg on the road in Titalgarh(Odisha) to show the intense heat wave in the area pic.twitter.com/yPJFQOl1Kz — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2017

