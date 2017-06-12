WATCH: Ravish Kumar’s speech on Narendra Modi, fake news and society goes viral

Ravish Kumar’s speech on Sadbhavna Parv, at Kailash Gurukul in Gujarat’s Mahuva town is going viral. (Source: PKN/YouTube) Ravish Kumar’s speech on Sadbhavna Parv, at Kailash Gurukul in Gujarat’s Mahuva town is going viral. (Source: PKN/YouTube)

Senior journalist Ravish Kumar has made quite a reputation for himself when it comes to addressing social and political issues. Earlier, when the Union information and broadcast ministry had declared that Hindi news channel NDTV India will be taken off-air on November 9, because their Pathankot attack coverage allegedly compromised national security, Kumar protested by calling two mime artists to demonstrate to the viewers what happens when the authority is asked questions. Now, it is his speech on Sadbhavna Parv, at Kailash Gurukul in Gujarat’s Mahuva town, that is going viral.

ALSO READ | NDTV Ban: Here’s why ‘Bagon Main Bahar Hai’ is trending on Twitter after Ravish Kumar’s show yesterday

In his speech, Kumar criticises the rampant propagation of fake news, the ‘game of isolation’ that different political parties play, etc. He said he had come to attend the event for three reasons — First, after hearing the name of the host city (Gujarat), second; Sadbhavna which is the name of the event, third because this is where Mahatma Gandhi once lived. In the video, Kumar – in his signature lyrical fashion – asks why does the government and the PM fear him.

Watch the video here.

Watch the entire speech, here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd