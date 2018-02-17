Rapper Cardi B was almost attacked by a Cheetah during the making of Bodak Yellow

In the video, rapper Cardi B is seen dancing next to a cheetah. (Source: Cardi B/Youtube) In the video, rapper Cardi B is seen dancing next to a cheetah. (Source: Cardi B/Youtube)

Entertainment is always make-belief, at least most of it, unless it’s a funny viral video. Even though it makes us happy, there’s a lot of hard work involved, starting from the conceptualisation, numerous takes infront of the camera and editing. Moreover, artistes and directors at times go over-board and experiment with things and props that could pose a threat to their lives.

Something similar happened during the making of rapper Cardi B’s popular track Bodak Yellow. The video, which was shot in Dubai shows the rapper sitting on a camel and dancing next to a Cheetah. Interestingly, in a clip which is going viral on social media, the director gives us an insight into the making of the music video and in the process, revealing that during one of the scenes, the Cheetah in the video almost attacked Cardi B.

Watch the video here:

