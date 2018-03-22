Presents Latest News

Video: This man raps his cover letter standing on a hover board, lands his DREAM JOB

Chase Zreet really wanted to work with Sprite at Wieden + Kennedy in New York. He rapped, dressed in a flashy jacket in Sprite colours, a heavy golden chain and a lime for a pendant, making for a memorable - even if ghastly look. And guess what, he landed the job!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 22, 2018 6:10 pm
cover letter for sprite, cover letter rap, chase zreet cover letter, cover letter rapper, man raps cover letter to work with sprite, Indian Express, Indian Express news Chase Zreet managed to do the entire video on a hover board. (Source: Cool Stuff 461/YouTube)
Thanks to the Internet, we have in the past, come across many instances of people coming up with fascinating ways of applying for jobs. Late last year, it was a guy’s rap-résumé on Kendrick Lamar’s 2017 hit DNA that had caught the Internet’s notice. Almost like taking a leaf from his book, now it is a copywriter called Chase Zreet who rapped out his cover letter, becoming quite a hit online. Zreet really wanted to work with Sprite at Wieden + Kennedy in New York, so he rapped, dressed in Sprite colours of flashy green and yellow, a heavy golden chain and a lime and a lemon for a pendant.

And, guess what, he landed the job! He also managed to do the entire video on a hover board. You heard us! According to a report by indy100, he is all set to start at W+K in April.

So when life gives you lemons, you really can make some lemonade. Watch the video here.

What’s your big idea for a cover letter? Tell us in the comments below or tweet out to us @ietrending.

