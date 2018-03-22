Video: This man raps his cover letter standing on a hover board, lands his DREAM JOB

Chase Zreet managed to do the entire video on a hover board. (Source: Cool Stuff 461/YouTube) Chase Zreet managed to do the entire video on a hover board. (Source: Cool Stuff 461/YouTube)

Thanks to the Internet, we have in the past, come across many instances of people coming up with fascinating ways of applying for jobs. Late last year, it was a guy’s rap-résumé on Kendrick Lamar’s 2017 hit DNA that had caught the Internet’s notice. Almost like taking a leaf from his book, now it is a copywriter called Chase Zreet who rapped out his cover letter, becoming quite a hit online. Zreet really wanted to work with Sprite at Wieden + Kennedy in New York, so he rapped, dressed in Sprite colours of flashy green and yellow, a heavy golden chain and a lime and a lemon for a pendant.

And, guess what, he landed the job! He also managed to do the entire video on a hover board. You heard us! According to a report by indy100, he is all set to start at W+K in April.

So when life gives you lemons, you really can make some lemonade. Watch the video here.

