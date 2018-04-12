Video: Ranveer Singh’s ‘Malhari-Khalibali’ dance’s mash-up at NBA half-time is a hit

NBA India uploaded a clip from their performance in front of 18,000 people. (Source: Exodus Artistry/Facebook) NBA India uploaded a clip from their performance in front of 18,000 people. (Source: Exodus Artistry/Facebook)

Ranveer Singh’s infectious moves in the song ‘Malhari‘ from the film Bajirao Mastani got many of us hooked on in 2015, as did his ruthless rendition of Khalibali in Padmaavat earlier this year. Cut to April 2018, a US-based dance company, Exodus Artistry, performed a mash-up of the thumping numbers at the ongoing National Basketball Association in North America. During the Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks game’s half-time show, the dance group dressed in gold and green, took charge of the court as they left everyone enthralled. NBA India uploaded a clip from their performance in front of 18,000-odd people and not surprisingly, the video has created quite a buzz on the Internet and has been watched over 5,000 times, at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

Get your dancing shoes on because Philly is rocking it with some epic desi vibes! 🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾 pic.twitter.com/75tBkmOSj7 — NBAIndia (@NBAIndia) April 9, 2018

