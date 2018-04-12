Presents Latest News

Video: Ranveer Singh’s ‘Malhari-Khalibali’ dance’s mash-up at NBA half-time is a hit

During the Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks game's half-time show, the dance group dressed in gold and green, took charge of the court dancing to a Khalibali-Malhar mash-up as they left everyone enthralled.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 12, 2018 5:06:24 pm
ranveer singh, ranveer saingh NBA, NBA Bajirao mastani, BAjirao mastani dance NBA viral, NBA halftime bajirao mastani desi dance, Indian Express, Indian Express News NBA India uploaded a clip from their performance in front of 18,000 people. (Source: Exodus Artistry/Facebook)

Ranveer Singh’s infectious moves in the song ‘Malhari‘ from the film Bajirao Mastani got many of us hooked on in 2015, as did his ruthless rendition of Khalibali in Padmaavat earlier this year. Cut to April 2018, a US-based dance company, Exodus Artistry, performed a mash-up of the thumping numbers at the ongoing National Basketball Association in North America. During the Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks game’s half-time show, the dance group dressed in gold and green, took charge of the court as they left everyone enthralled.  NBA India uploaded a clip from their performance in front of 18,000-odd people and not surprisingly, the video has created quite a buzz on the Internet and has been watched over 5,000 times, at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

We love it! What about you? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts
CWG 2018 Medal Tally

Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Apr 12: Latest News