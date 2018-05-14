This mash-up of ‘Deadpool’ dancing to Ranveer Singh’s popular number ‘Khalibali’ is HILARIOUS

This mash-up showing Deadpool and Spiderman dancing to a popular Ranveer Singh number is probably going to be one of the best dubs you have seen in a long while. (Source: IKPS Gill/Twitter) This mash-up showing Deadpool and Spiderman dancing to a popular Ranveer Singh number is probably going to be one of the best dubs you have seen in a long while. (Source: IKPS Gill/Twitter)

If you are a great fan of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, then you would, in all probability, also know that Ranveer Singh has been roped in to dub for the second installment of the ‘relatable’ superhero franchise. Given how the trailer has now come out, with Singh’s rib-tickling rendition, excitement has only piqued to reach feverish levels among fans. Taking it a notch higher, someone on Twitter shared a video of someone dressed up as Deadpool breaking some killer moves on the floor with ‘Spiderman’ with the song Khalibali from Padmaavat — a popular Ranveer Singh song playing as audio. Making the mash-up seem nothing less than hilarious is the quirky, funny dance moves by ‘Deadpool’. So funny, that you would almost believe that it could actually either be Ranveer or Ryan underneath the masked costume.

Watch the video here.

Oh and in case, you are among the rare breed of people who haven’t seen the Deadpool 2 version dubbed by Ranveer yet, watch it here.

Hilarious much, isn’t it?!

