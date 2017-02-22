WATCH: This hilarious video of social media-obsessed parents will make your day

Find out what your parents go through everyday. (Source: YouTube) Find out what your parents go through everyday. (Source: YouTube)

Posting sick pictures with hashtags, getting that perfect InstaClick of the food before even tasting it, and getting extremely excited about free Wi-Fi — What would happen if our parents started behaving like us and became totally obsessed with social media? Rajat Kapoor and Sheeba Chadha will leave you in splits as you watch this hilarious video posted by FilterCopy.

ALSO READ | WATCH: This hilarious video showing science-stream students preparing for exams will make you miss school days

Poking fun at how the GenNext acts creepy when it comes to flaunting their life on social media, the 4-minute video will make your day. Posted just 3 hours ago from the time of writing, it has over 30,000 views and many users have expressed what they felt after viewing it.

“Watched it for Rajat Kapoor Only :) What a hell of an actor :D,” a user commented, and another wrote: “Thanks God my parents are not like the above video.” One person also went on to say: “This is one of your best videos !👌👌👍👍 Be awesome like always!”

“What if you get up tomorrow and the generation gap between you and your parents just vanishes? They talk, walk, speak and even act just like you! Would you love it or despise it? Find out what your parents go through everyday when dealing with you!” the video description says.

Watch the video here:

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd