Video: This Rajasthan village plants 111 saplings for every girl born

A village in Rajasthan has made it mandatory to plant saplings every time a girl child is born. To tackle two major social issues – girl-child empowerment and afforestation, Piplantri village has decided on this single initiative. Recently, news agency ANI posted a documentary video on the village online, showcasing how people are planting almost 111 saplings every time a girl is born in the village.

This initiative is not only helping the village increase its green cover, but also make the birth of a girl child, akin to a celebration, and they have been doing this for 11 years now.

This brand of eco-feminism is a great way for the villagers to understand and appreciate the importance of both girls and trees. Which is why simply planting the saplings is not enough. The family has to look after the trees as they would of their daughters.

