VIDEO: Chinese man sings Raj Kapoor’s ‘Awara Hoon’ and steals hearts on the Internet

Bollywood's legendary actor Raj Kapoor was internationaly known for his contribution to the Hindi cinema. So, when a Chinese man sang one of his hit songs 'Awara Hoon’, Netizens fell in love with it.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: March 24, 2018 5:02 pm
Raj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor awara hoon song Which is your favourite Raj Kapoor song? Hear this Chinese man singing. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)
Some songs always linger in the hearts of music lovers — especially evergreen hits like songs picturised on Raj Kapoor. And the track Awara Hoon from the movie Awaara sung by renowned singer Mukesh Chand Mathur aka Mukesh is one such song that has stayed in the stereo player for ages.

So, when a video of a Chinese man singing the song with his friends surfaced on the Internet, Netizens fell in love with it. What’s more, it has been putting a smile on many faces. One of the things that caught our attention is the clarity with which he sings those lines, “Aawaara hoon, aawaara hoon. Ya gardish mein hoon aasmaan ka taara hoon. Aawaara hoon”.  

Watch the video here. 

The 1.54-minute clip shared by Anantha Krishnan on Twitter had collected more than 43,000 views, at the time of writing. What do you think about the song? Tell us in the comments below.

