Video: Garland thrown at Rahul Gandhi lands perfectly around his neck during Karnataka roadshow

Rahul Gandhi was in Tumkur, Karnataka, for a roadshow ahead of the elections, and in what is being hailed as a fluke throw of perfection, a garland that was thrown from a sea of crowd landed perfectly on the Congree president's neck. The video of which is now going viral online.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: April 6, 2018 5:57:24 pm
Video of a garland thrown towards Rahul Gandhi and landing perfectly around his neck is going viral on social media.
A video from Rahul Gandhi’s roadshow in Karnataka on Wednesday is going viral on social media, and no, this time it wasn’t a faux pas that caught people’s attention, but the bull’s-eye precision of things. The video is of Gandhi being garlanded during the roadshow in Tumkur, which was a part of the Congress’ Jana Ashirwad Yatra in the state ahead of the polls. Now, being garlanded is no big deal, but what’s fantastic about this is that the floral ring was thrown from quite a distance and it landed perfectly around Gandhi’s neck – crossing a sea of crowd that had gathered there.

Sounds implausible? Well, see it to believe it. An unsuspecting Gandhi took cognizance of the garland, and slightly looked around before returning to his duty of waving to the public.

Isn’t it a perfectly timed throw? The video has now been shared thousands of times on several social media platforms.

