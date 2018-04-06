Video: Garland thrown at Rahul Gandhi lands perfectly around his neck during Karnataka roadshow

Video of a garland thrown towards Rahul Gandhi and landing perfectly around his neck is going viral on social media. (Source: Rakshith Shivaram/Twitter) Video of a garland thrown towards Rahul Gandhi and landing perfectly around his neck is going viral on social media. (Source: Rakshith Shivaram/Twitter)

A video from Rahul Gandhi’s roadshow in Karnataka on Wednesday is going viral on social media, and no, this time it wasn’t a faux pas that caught people’s attention, but the bull’s-eye precision of things. The video is of Gandhi being garlanded during the roadshow in Tumkur, which was a part of the Congress’ Jana Ashirwad Yatra in the state ahead of the polls. Now, being garlanded is no big deal, but what’s fantastic about this is that the floral ring was thrown from quite a distance and it landed perfectly around Gandhi’s neck – crossing a sea of crowd that had gathered there.

Sounds implausible? Well, see it to believe it. An unsuspecting Gandhi took cognizance of the garland, and slightly looked around before returning to his duty of waving to the public.

Watch the video here.

A garland flies from the crowd and falls exactly on @RahulGandhi ji at the Tumkur road show. The signal is clear and loud. @INCKarnataka @siddaramaiah @INCMalleswaram @MYaskhi pic.twitter.com/OKSa0nPQLQ — Rakshith Shivaram (@bkrs100) April 4, 2018

Isn’t it a perfectly timed throw? The video has now been shared thousands of times on several social media platforms.

