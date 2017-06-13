WATCH: This soulful song by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on Ramzan celebrates the true spirit of the holy month

The song by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on Ramdan is extremely evocative. (Source: NewOne PK) The song by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on Ramdan is extremely evocative. (Source: NewOne PK)

The ninth month of the Muslim calendar- Ramzan holds immense significance for Muslims. Considered the holiest month, Muslims across the globe observe fast from dawn to dusk in this period, with the objective of feeling closer to God. The end of Ramzan is marked by the celebration of Eid-al-Fitr as Muslims. It is this unique spirit of the month that a song by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan upholds and celebrates. Titled Barkat-e-Ramzan, that roughly translates to blessings in the month of Ramzan, the video shows how a mother and a son, with their firm undeterred faith in God overcome financial constraints and other hurdles hurled at them in the month of Ramzan. Directed by Sabir Zafar, the video is extremely moving and must be seen to understand what religion truly stands for.

Watch the video here.

