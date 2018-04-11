VIDEO: ‘That sounds like President Trump’: Queen Elizabeth on hearing a helicopter

Queen Elizabeth was in conversation with English broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough when she channeled a little tongue-in-cheek humour out. (Source: ITV/Youtube) Queen Elizabeth was in conversation with English broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough when she channeled a little tongue-in-cheek humour out. (Source: ITV/Youtube)

Conventions dictate that the Queen remains neutral all the time and is probably the last person you would expect to say some cheeky. But that is exactly what happened when Queen Elizabeth was in conversation with English broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough. The two, who were walking down the Buckingham Palace garden, were speaking about the trees she planted for her children when amidst the conversation a helicopter hovering in the air made it difficult for the Queen to talk with all the noise. It was then, that she went ahead and said,” Sounds like President Trump,” and then quickly added, “Or President Obama”, thus in her own way making history. Not surprisingly, Attenborough, failed to control his laughter in response.

Watch the video here.

What did you think of the Queen’s comment? Tell us in the comments below.

