WATCH: Love Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody? See this dark movie scene based on the song

“Mama, just killed a man, put a gun against his head, pulled my trigger, now he’s dead.” (Source: Corridor Digital/Facebook) “Mama, just killed a man, put a gun against his head, pulled my trigger, now he’s dead.” (Source: Corridor Digital/Facebook)

One of the greatest songs of all time, Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody has an air of mystery surrounding it which has led to endless fan theories and interpretations. The first single released from the British rock band’s fourth studio album, A Night at the Opera, became an international sensation and was #1 at the music charts in five different nations. In 1992, it reappeared on the pop charts after being featured in the film Wayne’s World.

Not just its musical strings, but its lyrics are equally powerful and have evoked mixed reactions from around the globe. And now, a Facebook page Corridor Digital has re-imagined it as a dark movie scene by turning its lyrics into the dialogues. The 3-minute 24-second video has raked in almost 9.8 million views and more than 2,50, 000 shares so far.

Watch the video here.

However, people had mixed reactions and their own version of the track in their minds. Check out a few comments here.

The song was declared as Britain’s favourite single of all time in a poll by Guinness World Records in 2002!

