Pyarelal Wadali tribute: Wadali Brothers in Bollywood and their popular compositions

Leaving a huge void in the Indian folk and Sufi music industry, Pyarelal Wadali of famous Wadali Brothers, passed away on Friday. According to reports, the Sufi maestro suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday morning and breathed his last at a private hospital in Amritsar. He was 75.

Ustad Pyarelal Wadali and his elder brother of Ustad Puran Chand Wadali, together known as the Wadali Brothers won acclaim for their Punjabi Sufi music. The duo was adept in various styles of singing including Kaafian, ghazal and bhajan. With their charismatic performances, they ruled hearts of many with some unforgettable performance in popular Hindi cinema as well. Their most loved songs in recent Bollywood films like Aye Rangrez Mere from Tanu Weds Manu and Ik Tu Hi Tu Hi from Mausam left fans mesmerised and hooked to their unique style. Not to forget, their newer renditions of classics in Coke Studio and their amazing art of improvisation — weaving soul and magic to any song.

As the music lovers mourn the death of Pyarelal Wadali, here are some of their most memorable performances.

Dama Dam Mast Kalandar

Tu Mane Ya Na Mane

Sauda Ikko Jeha

Ik Tu Hi Tu Hi

Aye Rangrez Mere

