WATCH: Epic prom-posal trick for Bollywood buffs! Guy plays ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ to ask girl out

Tuesday, May 15, 2018
In a viral prom-posal video, a girl can be seen collecting white roses and being led to the final spot while the title track of the movie 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' played in the background.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 15, 2018 7:42:13 pm
prom proposal, prom proposal video, kuch kuch hota hai prom proposal video, viral video prom proposal, viral video, indian express, indian express news Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was the song this guy picked to pop the question to his prom date. (Source: adelelaxmi/Twitter)
Planning to propose? Why not give it a slight Bollywood touch? Prom proposals seem to be the latest trend, and many youngsters are coming up with innovative ways to propose their prospective dates. While recently a cheerleader proposing to her wheelchair-bound friend melted many hearts on social media, another quirky proposal will catch many Bollywood buffs’ attention.

Adele Pereira, a girl who was asked out by her friend Keith, shared the 1.05-minute video on Twitter with a caption, “Sooo grateful. couldn’t have asked for a better #promposal2018 #prom2k18.” In the clip, Pereira can be seen collecting white roses and being led to the final spot while the title track of the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai played in the background.

Watch the video here:

Interestingly, many people on social media loved the musical twist. “Not to be dramatic or anything but Bollywood music in the background and a PROMPOSAL? I would die” and “My guy was playin kuch kuch hota hai… a legend” were some of the reactions on the tweet.

Would you like a proposal like that too? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

